Large parts of MP get drizzles, mercury drops at many places

While western parts of the state have been receiving light showers since Thursday afternoon, the eastern parts also started getting drizzles, he said.The change in the weather conditions in the last two days sent the maximum temperature tumbling byeight to nine degree Celsius at several places in Madhya Pradesh, P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with India Meteorological Departments IMD Bhopal office told PTI.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-12-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Many parts of Madhya Pradesh received intermittent drizzles due to an upper air cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian sea, an IMD official said on Saturday. While western parts of the state have been receiving light showers since Thursday afternoon, the eastern parts also started getting drizzles, he said.

The change in the weather conditions in the last two days sent the maximum temperature tumbling byeight to nine degree Celsius at several places in Madhya Pradesh, P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office told PTI. ''Intermittent drizzles were recorded in large parts of the state,'' he said, adding that the highest rainfall of 32.0 mm was recorded in Sendhwa area of Barwani district in western MP in the last 24 hours.

Light rainfall is expected to intensify in eastern parts of the state on Sunday and such activity is likely to start abating in the western parts, he added. The minimum temperature in the state is expected to drop in a day or two, Saha said.

Large parts of Madhya Pradesh experienced unusually hot weather conditions in the first 10 days of December as the maximum temperature hovered in the range of 30 degree Celsius or above. IMD's weather update said that the highest maximum temperature of 30.7 degree Celsius and the lowest minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius were recorded in Umaria and Narsinghpur in eastern MP respectively.

''The December winter chill is expected to set in by December 15 in the state,'' Saha said.

