Bal Thackeray's memorial will promote nationalism: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the memorial of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, proposed to be set up in Aurangabad, would promote the feeling of nationalism and Hindutva in the future generations. He was speaking in the city at the ground-breaking ceremony of a water pipeline project worth Rs 1,680.50 crore.

The chief minister also virtually performed the ground-breaking ceremony of three other projects in Aurangabad- urban roads project worth Rs 152 crore, Safari Park worth Rs 174 crore and the memorial of Bal Thackeray. ''The memorial of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray will promote the feeling of nationalism and Hindutva in the coming generations. It will also tell them about his work,'' he said.

''It is a coincidence that I am remotely performing the ground-breaking ceremony of the memorial of that leader, who was known for having the remote control of power,'' Thackeray said. He said he might visit the city without giving any intimation to review the work of the much-awaited water pipeline scheme.

The chief minister said when land acquisition for the Samruddhi Expressway project was on, the Shiv Sena had reached out to farmers to settle their issues regarding it. ''We met the farmers and resolved their problems. We did not keep their issues hanging,'' he said.

On the plan to change the name of Aurangabad airport, Thackeray said, ''The proposal to name the airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji has been sanctioned by the state government and it has been is forwarded to Centre. I am confident that it will be approved.'' Shiv Sena leaders, including state ministers Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai, Gulabrao Patil and Sandipan Bhumre, were present on the occasion..