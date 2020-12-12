Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes; five genes linked to severe disease

Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes; five genes linked to severe disease The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Two-drug combo improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes Five key genes linked to severe COVID-19 found, suggesting drug targets

Five key genes are linked with the most severe form of COVID-19, scientists said on Friday, in research that also pointed to several existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat people who risk getting critically ill with the pandemic disease. Researchers who studied the DNA of 2,700 COVID-19 patients in 208 intensive care units across Britain found that five genes involving in two molecular processes - antiviral immunity and lung inflammation - were central to many severe cases.

