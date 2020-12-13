Drop in max temp at most places in Rajasthan

Left Menu
On Sunday, the lowest night temperature in Rajasthan was 4 degrees Celsius in the states only hill station of Mount Abu. It was 7.9 degrees Celsius in Churu, 7.7 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 8.6 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 8.8 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 8.9 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar.

Most places in Rajasthan recorded a drop of two to three degree Celsius in the maximum temperature on Sunday, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said. The drop in temperature was due to dense fog in north-western areas in the last two days along with a western disturbance and cloudy sky, Jaipur MeT Department Director R S Sharma said.

He said the maximum temperature will increase if fog clears in a couple of days, but the night temperature is likely to fall. He said dense fog enveloped Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu and adjoining districts in the northwestern areas of the state on Sunday.

Churu recorded the lowest visibility at 200 metres, while Ganganagar registered 500-metre visibility. He said Ganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 12.9 degrees and a minimum of 9.5 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the lowest night temperature in Rajasthan was 4 degrees Celsius in the state's only hill station of Mount Abu. It was 7.9 degrees Celsius in Churu, 7.7 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 8.6 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 8.8 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 8.9 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 9.5 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar. The MeT Department official said in most major cities of the state, the maximum temperature was recorded between 19.6 degrees Celsius and 25.6 degrees Celsius.

He said a further decrease in the maximum temperature in the state is unlikely in the next 24 hours..

