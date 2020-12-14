Left Menu
SpiceHealth signs MoU with CCMB to launch dry swab RT-PCR tests

Over the past few weeks, SpiceHealth has launched five mobile testing laboratories across Delhi-National Capital Region, with 10 more labs in the pipeline for the next two weeks, its CEO Avani Singh said.The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR had last month approved the dry swab RT-PCR test developed by the CSIR-CCMB.

14-12-2020
SpiceHealth has signed a memorandum of understanding with premier research organization CSIR-CCMB to launch dry swab RT-PCR tests in the company's mobile testing labs, an official statement said on Monday. ''The dry swab testing method will be a game-changer in testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The method is safer, faster, and cheaper than the current testing method without compromising the quality of test results,'' Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB was quoted as saying in a statement.

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is a constituent lab of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). ''Over the past few weeks, SpiceHealth has launched five mobile testing laboratories across Delhi-National Capital Region, with 10 more labs in the pipeline for the next two weeks,'' its CEO Avani Singh said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had last month approved the dry swab RT-PCR test developed by the CSIR-CCMB. ''The dry swab method will reduce testing time by 1.5 hours, significantly reduce cost and further revolutionize RT-PCR testing. SpiceHealth is proud to be the first Indian laboratory to incorporate this method into its labs,'' Singh stated, as per the statement. This MoU with CSIR-CCMB will help us quickly scale up operations and ensure affordable COVID-19 testing to as many Indians as possible, she added.

SpiceHealth is a healthcare company founded by the promoters of SpiceJet and led by Avani Singh.

