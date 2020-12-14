Left Menu
Development News Edition

Low temperatures in Rajasthan, Mount Abu freezes at 0.4 deg C

In the plains, Sikar was the coldest place with a minimum of 4.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological department here on Monday.The night temperatures in Pilani, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar were 6.4, 7.4, 7.6, 7.7 and 8.9 degrees Celsius respectively. Meanwhile, dense fog was witnessed in Bikaner, Ganganagar, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar in the morning.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:43 IST
Low temperatures in Rajasthan, Mount Abu freezes at 0.4 deg C
Representative image Image Credit:

Mercury dipped below freezing point in Mount Abu, the sole hill station of Rajasthan, where the night temperature was 0.4 degrees Celsius. In the plains, Sikar was the coldest place with a minimum of 4.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological department here on Monday.

The night temperatures in Pilani, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar were 6.4, 7.4, 7.6, 7.7 and 8.9 degrees Celsius respectively. Meanwhile, dense fog was witnessed in Bikaner, Ganganagar, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar in the morning.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Narrow path' to Brexit trade deal visible, next few days critical

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that sealing a trade pact with Britain was still possible before the countrys final break with the 27-nation bloc on Dec. 31 but the next few days of negotiations would be criti...

We are engaging with farmers to decide on next date of talks: Agriculture Minister Tomar

The government is engaging with farmer leaders to decide on the next date of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, as unions intensified their agitation against the Centres three farm laws and observed a day-long fast...

Jurassic World 3 undergoes some alterations, Jeff Goldblum shares details

Jurassic World franchise took several years before they could set in a reboot for the original movie called Jurassic Park. Now the dinosaur devotees are ardently looking forward to the making of Jurassic World 3.Fans are wondering how Juras...

Wistron estimates loss in employees' violence at K'taka plant at Rs 437.70 crore

Taiwan-headquartered Wistron Corporation has said it suffered losses worth Rs 437.40 crore in the violence unleashed by a section of workers at its plant in Kolar district in Karnataka over some salary issues. A large number of employees al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020