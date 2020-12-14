MP may get relief from intermittent drizzle on Dec 15: IMD

Madhya Pradesh might get a breather on Tuesday from the intermittent drizzle being experienced over the past few days as a trough line from the Arabian Sea to the state is expected to weaken in the next 24 hours, an IMD official said on Monday. Many parts of western and eastern Madhya Pradesh received light showers on Monday, but with less intensity when compared to Sunday, said P K Saha, senior meteorologist, India Meteorological Department, Bhopal office.

''The trough line from the Arabian Sea to south-west Madhya Pradesh was bringing in moisture which was causing drizzling rain. Some parts of MP witnessed fog throughout the day, with visibility being around 600 metres in Bhopal from 11.30 am to 5.30 pm on Monday. Bhopal recorded 19 degree Celsius,'' Saha added. It was the first time the maximum temperature in Bhopal had dropped this low, he said, adding that the state capital received 4.0 millimetres of rain as well during the day.

''The highest rainfall, at 12.4 mm, was recorded in Khilchipur in Rajgarh district. The lowest temperature in the state was in Gwalior which recorded 10 degree Celsius,'' Saha informed..