President Kovind condoles demise of aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the demise of aerospace scientist Professor Roddam Narasimha and offered condolences to his family and associates. President Kovind termed the demise of Narasimha as a "huge loss to the world of science and technology".

"Demise of eminent aerospace scientist Shri Roddam Narasimha is huge loss to the world of science and technology. An authority in fluid dynamics, he was honoured with Padma Vibhushan and many other awards and recognitions. My condolences to his family and his associates," he said in a tweet. Aerospace scientist Professor Roddam Narasimha passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday where he was admitted after suffering a brain haemorrhage and was shifted to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

A student of Satish Dhawan, Narasimha has contributed to some of India's major scientific programmes, including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). He obtained the equivalent of an ME in 1955 and an MSc by research in 1957 from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and his PhD from Caltech in 1961. Honoured with the country's second and third highest civilian awards, the Padma Vibhushan in 2013 and the Padma Bhushan in 1987 respectively, Professor Narasimha was also the recipient of the Bhatnagar Prize and the 2008 Trieste Science Prize. (ANI)