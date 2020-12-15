Churu coldest in Rajasthan with minimum of 5.2 deg C

Churu was the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum of 5.2 degrees Celsius followed by Pilani where the night temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Tuesday. Bikaner, Ganganagar, Phalodi, Sikar, Jaisalmer and Alwar recorded a minimum of 5.6, 6.4, 6.6, 7, 7.4 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the Met department here.

The night temperatures in Jaipur, Barmer, Ajmer and Jodhpur were 9.8, 10.9, 11.5 and 12.3 degrees Celsius respectively. The department has predicted a fall in temperature across the state with a possibility of cold wave conditions at isolated pockets in Sikar and Jhunjhunu district during the next 24 hours.