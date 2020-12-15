Left Menu
Cold wave conditions prevail in Himachal's Keylong, Kalpa

The tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong were the coldest place in the state at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, MeT centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:41 IST
Cold wave conditions prevail in Himachal's Keylong, Kalpa

Himachal Pradesh's Keylong and Kalpa recorded sub-zero temperature despite dry weather in the state in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said. The tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong were the coldest place in the state at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, MeT centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri was recorded at 0.2, 1.4 and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shimla recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 20.5 degrees Celsius

In the meantime, the MeT centre has forecast dry weather in the state till December 21.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

