Nor'easter packing heavy snow, blustery winds bears down on U.S. East Coast

Up to two feet (60 cm) of snow, blustery winds and freezing rain are expected to make travel treacherous and cause power outages on the U.S. East Coast this week when the first winter storm of the season sweeps through the region, forecasters said on Tuesday.

Some 50 million people living in the region stretching from western North Carolina north to Pennsylvania and into New England were under winter storm advisories ahead of the Nor'easter storm's arrival on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said in a statement. "For much of the area, right along the coast, we are going to have a mix of rain, snow and maybe some sleet and freezing rain," said Sarah Johnson, a weather service meteorologist in New Jersey. "As you get farther inland, you will see more predominant snow."

Freezing rain is in the forecast to begin in North Carolina and southwest Virginia on Wednesday morning when a quarter inch of ice is expected to accumulate on the roadways, the service said. By Wednesday afternoon, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia will get a wintry mix of snow and rain while snow will begin to fall in New Jersey and New York state, including Greater New York City.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast across western Maryland and south-central Pennsylvania, where as much as two feet (60 cm) of snow could fall. The snow could significantly reduce visibility and potentially cripple travel in places while winds of up to 50 miles per hour (80 kph) could down trees and power lines, causing power outages, the weather service said.