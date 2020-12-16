3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal's Mandi
An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.ANI | Mandi (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:32 IST
As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 2:07 am about 13 kilometers south-southwest Mandi.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 16-12-2020, 02:07:30 IST, Lat: 31.49 & Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information," the NCS tweeted. (ANI)
