3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal's Mandi

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 2:07 am about 13 kilometers south-southwest Mandi.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 16-12-2020, 02:07:30 IST, Lat: 31.49 & Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information," the NCS tweeted. (ANI)