Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiji braces as category five Cyclone Yasa bares down

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Tuesday urged people to prepare. "I urge communities to use this time to trim tree branches, clean drains, board up homes, prepare emergency kits, and take other steps to keep your homes and community safe," Bainimarama said in an address to the nation.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:02 IST
Fiji braces as category five Cyclone Yasa bares down
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fiji closed schools and urged people to stock up on emergency supplies on Wednesday as a potentially devastating cyclone was due to hit the island nation within days. Cyclone Yasa, a category five storm - the highest category - is expected to bring high-speed winds and torrential rain across Fiji's two largest islands when it makes landfall on Friday.

Fiji's National Disaster Management Office has said about 600,000 people lie directly in the cyclone's projected path. Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Tuesday urged people to prepare.

"I urge communities to use this time to trim tree branches, clean drains, board up homes, prepare emergency kits, and take other steps to keep your homes and community safe," Bainimarama said in an address to the nation.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian wealth-tech segment to be $60 bn opportunity by FY25: RedSeer report

Indian wealth-tech market is expected to grow three times to about USD 63 billion by FY25 from USD 20 billion in FY20, driven by increasing adoption of digital platforms and growing base of investors, a report by RedSeer Consulting said on ...

Iraq put out fires at Khabbaz northern oilfield - oil ministry

Iraq put out fire at the second of two oil wells in small northern that were set ablaze by explosives on Dec. 9, the Oil Ministry said on Wednesday.Technical crews from the state-run North Oil Co. Managed to extinguish a second well blazing...

Army celebrates Vijay Diwas in J-K

The Army on Wednesday celebrated Vijay Diwas in Jammu and Kashmir and paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, a Northern Command spokesperson said. A large number of Army personnel and ex-servicemen...

PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said. Modi will attend the online function along with Union Education M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020