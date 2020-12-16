Left Menu
Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 12.0 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 14.4 degrees Celsius.Cold wave and cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state on Thursday, the Met department said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:42 IST
Parts of UP receive light rain

Very light rain occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department. Thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over east UP, while dense fog engulfed isolated places over western part of the state. Rainfall was recorded in Mahroni (Lalitpur), Chatnag (Allahabad), Mau (Chitrakoot), Churk (Sonbhadra) and Karwai (Chitrakoot).

Bareilly was the coldest place in the state where the minimum temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius. Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 12.0 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 14.4 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave and cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state on Thursday, the Met department said. Weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places over the state on December 18 and 19.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

