Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh:Naxals torch vehicles,machine used in road construction

While the contractor is yet to report about the incident, local villagers have confirmed it, he said.Despite being advised not to take up the work without police protection, the contractor went ahead with the road construction, the official said, adding that security forces are being sent to the spot..

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:36 IST
C'garh:Naxals torch vehicles,machine used in road construction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Naxals have set on fire six vehicles and machines engaged in a road construction work in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at remote Aalwada village under Farsegarh police station limits where a road is being built under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), a senior police official said.

As per preliminary information, a group of ultras reached the construction site, located around 450 kms away from Raipur, and set ablaze a truck, a JCB machine, a bulldozer, a grader machine and two tractor-trolleys belonging to a private contractor, which were parked there, he said. While the contractor is yet to report about the incident, local villagers have confirmed it, he said.

Despite being advised not to take up the work without police protection, the contractor went ahead with the road construction, the official said, adding that security forces are being sent to the spot..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. SEC votes to relax requirements on companies' 'resource extraction' disclosure to foreign governments

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to relax disclosure requirements on payments made by oil, gas and mining companies to foreign governments.The agencys 3-2 vote to adopt industry-friendly changes to its so-calle...

Complete admission process for MBBS by month-end: Lt Governor

Puducherry, Dec 16 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday directed the centralised admission committee CENTAC to complete theprocess of admission to the MBBS course by this month-end. The admission is to privately man...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 3,000 for the third time in a week as the country expanded its vaccination program and the U.S. Congress progressed toward approving financial relief for the pandemic-stricken country.DEATHS AND INF...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020