Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality deteriorates in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Wednesday was 319 in Ghaziabad, 331 in Greater Noida, 280 in Noida, 222 in Faridabad and 221 in Gurgaon, according to CPCBs Sameer app.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:46 IST
Air quality deteriorates in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad
Representative image Image Credit: An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'. (Wikimedia)

The air quality deteriorated to reach ''very poor'' level in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, while ''poor'' in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, according to a government agency data on Wednesday. Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Wednesday was 319 in Ghaziabad, 331 in Greater Noida, 280 in Noida, 222 in Faridabad and 221 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app. On Tuesday, it was 282 in Ghaziabad, 290 in Greater Noida, 243 in Noida, 196 in Faridabad and 184 in Gurgaon.

It was 243 in Ghaziabad, 256 in Greater Noida, 176 in Noida, 120 in Faridabad and 101 in Gurgaon. On Sunday, it was 318 in Ghaziabad, 332 in Greater Noida, 322 in Noida, 303 in Faridabad and 239 in Gurgaon, according to the app.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "poor" category may cause breathing discomfort to people, while "moderate" may cause breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-After the cheers come jeers for Germany's Merkel over COVID-19

Chancellor Angela Merkel banged the podium in frustration as she implored Germans this month to reduce social contacts to curb the spread of COVID-19.At one point in her unusually passionate address to parliament, during which she was heckl...

13 BJP legislators given Cabinet rank in Karnataka

Thirteen BJP legislators in Karnataka, appointed as the heads of various boards and corporations, were on Wednesday given the Cabinet rank. According to official notifications, four other legislators have been given the Minister of State ra...

Attorney general speaks publicly about fatal crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said hes confident he didnt commit a crime when he struck and killed a man as he drove along a dark highway in September. Its the first time Ravnsborg has talked publicly about the crash that ki...

Rs 3,500 crore assistance will benefit 5 crore sugarcane farmers: Amit Shah

With the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approving an assistance of about Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is continuously w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020