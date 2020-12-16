Left Menu
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:50 IST
CM tells officials to prepare development plan for Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday directed the officials of the Housing and Urban Development department to prepare a plan for the development of Ranchi. Soren said this in the review meeting of Housing and Urban Development Department.

He said that the state capital Ranchi is densely populated and overburdened with vehicles, which should be taken care of while preparing the development plan for the next 30-years. Soren said the development of the city should be done in such a way that the residents of the city get a clean environment.

He said, ''the department should also prepare better mechanisms for rainwater harvesting. With the development of rainwater harvesting system, the water problem can be overcome.'' The chief minister said that an action plan should also be prepared for maintenance of all the toilets that have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission campaign..

