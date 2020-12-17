Intense cold conditions in Kashmir Valley

Left Menu
The minimum temperature across Kashmir plummeted several degrees below the freezing point on Thursday owing to a clear sky as the valley reeled under cold conditions, with Srinagar experiencing the coldest night of the season so far, MeT Department officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The minimum temperature across Kashmir plummeted several degrees below the freezing point on Thursday owing to a clear sky as the valley reeled under cold conditions, with Srinagar experiencing the coldest night of the season so far, MeT Department officials said. The night temperature continued to drop across the valley owing to the clear sky and the minimum temperature settled several degrees below the normal for this part of the season, the officials said.

They said Srinagar – the summer capital of the Union Territory – recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius – down from the previous night's minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was nearly five degrees below the normal for this part of the season.

This was the coldest night of the season so far in the city, resulting in the freezing of several stagnant water bodies, the officials added. The mercury in Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 11.0 degrees Celsius – over six degrees below the normal for this time of the season, they said.

The resort was the coldest recorded place in the UT. Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 8.9 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in the north, registered a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius and Kokernag, in the south, minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said. The MeT Office said while no major snowfall is expected till the end of this month in the UT, there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall during December 21-22 at isolated places of Kashmir.

