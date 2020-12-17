Chilly winds bring mercury down in Rajasthan, Mount Abu records minus 1 deg C

Left Menu
Icy northerly winds from the Himalayas brought down the mercury in Rajasthan where the night temperature dipped to minus 1 degree Celsius in Mount Abu, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Thursday. On the other hand, tremors of minor intensity were felt in Sikar district at 11.26 am on Thursday.The magnitude 3 earthquake was epicentred in Sikar, another official said..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:17 IST
Icy northerly winds from the Himalayas brought down the mercury in Rajasthan where the night temperature dipped to minus 1 degree Celsius in Mount Abu, the Meteorological (MeT) Department here said on Thursday. Among plain areas in the desert state, Sikar was recorded as the coldest place at 0.5 degree Celsius, a MeT Department official said.

The official said due to the impact of northerly winds, several areas in north and north-west Rajasthan reeled under a cold wave and the same weather conditions would continue to prevail till December 21. The temperatures are likely to increase by a few notches after December 21, he said.

Churu and Pilani shivered at 2.2 and 2.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaislamer, Vanasthali, Alwar, Jodhpur, Kota and Bundi recorded 2.8, 3.1, 5.2, 5.8, 6.6, 7.1, 8.1 and 8.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. On the other hand, tremors of minor intensity were felt in Sikar district at 11.26 am on Thursday.

The magnitude 3 earthquake was epicentred in Sikar, another official said.

