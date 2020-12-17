Keylong in Himachal shivers at minus 8 deg C

Left Menu
The weather remained dry but the minimum temperature decreased by one to two notches in the state in the last 24 hours, a MeT Department official said.Keylong, administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, MeT Shimla centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, with Keylong, Manali and Kalpa recording sub-zero temperatures in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department here said. The weather remained dry but the minimum temperature decreased by one to two notches in the state in the last 24 hours, a MeT Department official said.

Keylong, administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, MeT Shimla centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in famous tourist destination of Manali was recorded at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said. Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a low of 0.4 and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Solan at 21 degrees Celsius. The local MeT centre has forecast dry weather in the state till December 23.

Dense fog was also predicted at isolated places in the plains and low hills of the state.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

