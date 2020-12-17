Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh's municipal council, nagar panchayat polls on Jan 10

Shimla, Dec 17 PTI Municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on January 10, the state election commissioner said. The scrutiny will be held on December 29 and the nominations may be withdrawn from 10 am to 3 pm on December 31.The counting of votes will be conducted soon after completion of voting on January 10.

Himachal Pradesh's municipal council, nagar panchayat polls on Jan 10
Shimla, Dec 17 (PTI) Municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on January 10, the state election commissioner said. Issuing the election schedule, state election commissioner Parthasarthi Mitra said nomination papers may be filed from 11 am to 3 pm on December 24, 26 and 28. The scrutiny will be held on December 29 and the nominations may be withdrawn from 10 am to 3 pm on December 31.

The counting of votes will be conducted soon after completion of voting on January 10. The election process will be completed by January 12, he added. PTI DJI DPB

