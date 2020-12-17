Left Menu
Development News Edition

North India's biggest data centre to be established in UP: Swatantra Dev Singh

Noting that the Digital India and the Start-up India missions have given strength to the youth of the country, Uttar Pradesh Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday said the biggest data centre of North India will be established in the state.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:42 IST
North India's biggest data centre to be established in UP: Swatantra Dev Singh
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Noting that Digital India and the Start-up India missions have given strength to the youth of the country, Uttar Pradesh Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday said the biggest data center of North India will be established in the state. Singh, the minister of state with independent charge for transport and protocol as well as minister of state for power, also lauded the role of the state's youth in contributing to the nation's development by leading the field of entrepreneurship and innovation and helping the country become ''Aatmanirbhar'' (self-reliant). The minister made the remarks as he joined through video conferencing the third international conference on 'Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Leadership' organized by Noida-based Amity University.

''The Digital India mission and the Start-up India mission have given strength to the youth of the country. The biggest data centre in North India will be established in Uttar Pradesh in the coming times along with the construction of IT Parks,'' Singh said, according to a statement issued by the varsity. ''The youth of Uttar Pradesh has a vital role to play in building a New & Aatmanirbhar Bharat,'' he later tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh's first data center is being constructed by the Hiranandani Group in Greater Noida. Spread across 20-acres of land, the park will consist of six interconnected data center buildings, which will offer 30,000 racks capacity and require 200 MW of power, according to government officials..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Senate's Schumer: no hurdles that can't be overcome in coronavirus aid talks

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday there are no insurmountable barriers in the current negotiations among lawmakers on coronavirus relief.None of the remaining hurdles cannot be overcome. Everyone is committed to achi...

Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape

A Turkish court hearing the case against four pilots, two flight attendants and a private airline official accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul, on Thursday rejected a reque...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, his office said, prompting a track and trace effort across Europe following meetings he had with EU heads of government in recent days.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eiko...

Ready for talks with govt if called, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that they were ready for further talks with the government on the contentious farm laws if called. If they call us again, we will go. The government wants amendm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020