North India's biggest data centre to be established in UP: Swatantra Dev Singh

Noting that Digital India and the Start-up India missions have given strength to the youth of the country, Uttar Pradesh Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday said the biggest data center of North India will be established in the state. Singh, the minister of state with independent charge for transport and protocol as well as minister of state for power, also lauded the role of the state's youth in contributing to the nation's development by leading the field of entrepreneurship and innovation and helping the country become ''Aatmanirbhar'' (self-reliant). The minister made the remarks as he joined through video conferencing the third international conference on 'Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Leadership' organized by Noida-based Amity University.

''The Digital India mission and the Start-up India mission have given strength to the youth of the country. The biggest data centre in North India will be established in Uttar Pradesh in the coming times along with the construction of IT Parks,'' Singh said, according to a statement issued by the varsity. ''The youth of Uttar Pradesh has a vital role to play in building a New & Aatmanirbhar Bharat,'' he later tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh's first data center is being constructed by the Hiranandani Group in Greater Noida. Spread across 20-acres of land, the park will consist of six interconnected data center buildings, which will offer 30,000 racks capacity and require 200 MW of power, according to government officials..