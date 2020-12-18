Raj: Mercury dips to minus 2.5 degrees in Mount Abu

Intense cold wave conditions threw normal life out of gear in Rajasthan where the mercury dipped to minus 2.5 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu on Friday. Churu was the coldest place in the plains with a minimum temperature of minus 0.3 degrees, according to the meteorological department.

The night temperature at other places in the state was below 7 degrees Celsius as many areas reeled under 'cold wave' to 'severe cold wave' in the night. Sikar, Pilani, Bhilwara, Vanasthali, Chittorgarh and Bikaner recorded a minimum of 1 degree, 1.5 degrees, 2.1 degrees, 2.7 degrees, 3.5 degrees and 4.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

The night temperature at Ganganagar, Kota, Jaisalmer, Jaipur and Alwar was recorded at 5.2 degrees, 5.3 degrees, 5.7 degrees, 6.2 degrees and 6.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. The MeT has predicted no relief from the cold wave conditions during the next three days in the state.

PTI SDA SRY.