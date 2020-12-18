Several parts of Madhya Pradesh experience biting cold

Left Menu
Several parts of Madhya Pradesh are experiencing biting cold following a dip in mercury, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Friday. Dry and chilly winds from NorthIndia were prevailing over Madhya Pradesh, he added.Eastern Madhya Pradesh and the Bundelkhand region are experiencing extreme cold conditions, the IMD official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:01 IST
Several parts of Madhya Pradesh are experiencing biting cold following a dip in mercury, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The IMDs six stations, out of 30 in Madhya Pradesh, recorded a drop in mercury ranging between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours ended 8.30 am Friday, senior meteorologist GD Mishra told PTI.

In areas covered by IMDs 23 stations, minimum temperatures hovered between 3 and 10 degrees Celsius during the same period. Dry and chilly winds from NorthIndia were prevailing over Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh and the Bundelkhand region are experiencing extreme cold conditions, the IMD official said. The prevailing cold conditions are likely to continue for some more time as no weather system is currently building over the state which may bring moisture, cloud or rain, he said.

Mishra said the lowest minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Datia, while the same in the state capital Bhopal was 7.4 degrees Celsius..

