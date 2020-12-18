Left Menu
Development News Edition

'World's ugliest orchid' among new species named in 2020

"The 11 mm flowers of this orchid are small, brown and rather ugly," Kew said in its list of the top 10 discoveries of the year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:11 IST
'World's ugliest orchid' among new species named in 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Orchids are not often called ugly, but that is how the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, described a new species of the normally vibrant and delicate flower discovered in the forests of Madagascar.

Gastrodia agnicellus, one of 156 plants and fungal species named by Kew scientists and their partners around the world in 2020, has been crowned "the ugliest orchid in the world". "The 11 mm flowers of this orchid are small, brown and rather ugly," Kew said in its list of the top 10 discoveries of the year. The orchid depends on fungi for nutrition and has no leaves or any other photosynthetic tissue.

Although assessed as a threatened species, the plants have some protection because they are located in a national park. Among the other discoveries officially named this year were six new species of webcap toadstool mushrooms in the United Kingdom and a strange shrub encountered in southern Namibia in 2010.

Botanist Wessel Swanepoel could not place the shrub in any known genus and neither could anyone else, and so Swanepoel called Kew's molecular expert Felix Forest and his team for analysis. The result was that it was not just a new species, but a new genus and a new family, called Tiganophyton karasense.

While around 2,000 plants are named new to science annually, new families are only published around once a year. The shrub has bizarre scaly leaves and grows in extremely hot natural salt pans, hence its name Tiganophyton, derived from the Greek 'Tigani', or 'frying pan', and 'Phyton', or 'plant'.

Martin Cheek, senior research leader at Kew, welcomed the latest natural discoveries. "Some could provide vital income to communities while others may have the potential to be developed into a future food or medicine," he said.

But he warned: "The bleak reality facing us cannot be underplayed. With two in five plants threatened with extinction, it is a race against time to find, identify, name, and conserve plants before they disappear."

Also Read: In silence, Greek city buries coronavirus dead

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Man-eater' leopard shot dead by forest dept in Maha's Solapur

A leopard that had killed at least eight people in Maharashtra, was shot dead by the forest department in Solapur district on Friday after attempts to tranquilise the animal failed, an official said. A shooter authorised by the forest depar...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as stimulus rally cools, Tesla at record high

Wall Street retreated from record highs on Friday as a coronavirus stimulus deal remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline, while Tesla shares hit their highest in anticipation of their addition to the SP 500 next week.All the three maj...

U.S. Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump census immigrant plan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trumps plan to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states. The...

Gujarat records 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

As many as 1,075 new cases of COVID-19 emerged in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,33,263, the state Health Department said on Friday evening. Nine patients died during this period taking the death toll due to coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020