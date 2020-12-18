Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire kills 2 minor brothers in Delhi

Two minor brothers were killed in a fire at a footwear sole storeroom in southwest Delhis Sagarpur area on Friday, officials said. Local police and a team of the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the spot to ascertain the cause of the fire.According to the police, the family of the deceased moved to the ground floor house on December 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:30 IST
Fire kills 2 minor brothers in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two minor brothers were killed in a fire at a footwear sole storeroom in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area on Friday, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Aayush (5) and Shriansh (6), whose father deals in footwear sole and had stored the material in a room at their rented accommodation, they said.

Police suspects that an electric short-circuit triggered the fire. A call about the fire was received at 2.44 pm after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire official said. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was doused by 4 pm.

The brothers were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said. A senior police officer said that as per doctors, it appears that the two children choked to death due to smoke.

The bodies will be handed over to the family after post-mortem on Saturday. Local police and a team of the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the spot to ascertain the cause of the fire.

According to the police, the family of the deceased moved to the ground floor house on December 1. Those living on other floors of the building were rescued by the police with the help of some locals..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to expel Russian diplomat suspected of spying

Bulgarias foreign ministry said on Friday that a Russian diplomat had 72 hours to leave the country after prosecutors accused him of spying and gathering military information including the number of US troops deployed to Bulgaria for milita...

BRIEF-EMA Says Limited Number Of Documents Belonging To Third Parties Were Unlawfully Accessed In Cyber Attack

EMA SAYS ENGAGED SPECIALISED THIRD-PARTY SERVICE PROVIDER TO SUPPORT FULL INVESTIGATION CURRENTLY BEING CARRIED OUT RE CYBERATTACK EMA SAYS CONCERNED THIRD PARTIES IDENTIFIED AT THIS STAGE HAVE BEEN CONTACTED AND DULY INFORMED EMA SAYS SO...

Airports advised to step up security efforts for COVID-19 vaccine cargo

Airports around the world are being advised to step up security efforts to protect COVID-19 vaccine shipments amid police warnings of potential targeting from criminal networks. The recommendation from a global airports body comes as pharma...

IMF to resume loan talks with Ukraine next week

The International Monetary Fund will hold talks with the Ukrainian authorities next week for a review of countrys 5 billion loan programme, the IMF and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday, marking a breakthrough after months of del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020