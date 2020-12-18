Fire kills 2 minor brothers in Delhi

Two minor brothers were killed in a fire at a footwear sole storeroom in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area on Friday, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Aayush (5) and Shriansh (6), whose father deals in footwear sole and had stored the material in a room at their rented accommodation, they said.

Police suspects that an electric short-circuit triggered the fire. A call about the fire was received at 2.44 pm after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire official said. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was doused by 4 pm.

The brothers were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said. A senior police officer said that as per doctors, it appears that the two children choked to death due to smoke.

The bodies will be handed over to the family after post-mortem on Saturday. Local police and a team of the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the spot to ascertain the cause of the fire.

According to the police, the family of the deceased moved to the ground floor house on December 1. Those living on other floors of the building were rescued by the police with the help of some locals..