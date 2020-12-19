1 killed, 2 missing in chemical plant explosion in China

1 killed, 2 missing in chemical plant explosion in ChinaPTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-12-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:00 IST
One person was killed and two went missing after an explosion at a chemical plant in northeast China's Heilongjiang province early Saturday, local authorities said
The accident in the workshop of the chemical company in the city of Anda also left four people injured, including two seriously, the municipal government said
The fire caused by the blast was put out and rescuers are searching for the missing people, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.