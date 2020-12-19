Club premises at Anjuna beach sealed for illegal construction

The North Goa district administration has sealed the premises of Sunburn Beach Club at Anjuna beach for alleged illegal construction, an official said on Saturday. ''The Deputy Collector of Mapusa sealed the premises at Ozrant after the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) termed the construction as illegal,'' a senior GCZMA official said.

The construction had come up in a No Development Zone, he added. The GCZMA on December 18 had issued a show-cause and stop-work notice and sealing orders under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, following media reports.

The promoters have been asked to submit their reply by January 7, 2021, the official added.