Villagers perform 'last rites' to python killed in road accident in TN

In a rare show of empathy, a group of villagers performed the last rites to a 12-foot long python killed in a road accident here, giving it some of the respects reserved for human beings in their final journey. A few passers-by clicked selfies with the dead reptile, some others stood as mere spectators, but a group of villagers who noticed the serpent had other ideas.

The python was run over by a truck when it attempted to cross the road, at Nadar Kottai near Bargur in the district on Saturday morning, according to local people. Some of them decided to give a 'decent' burial to the python, garlanded the snake, paid their respects to the reptile, draped it in a white cloth, carried it in a procession and ''laid it to rest,'' all rituals generally done in these parts to a deceased man or woman.

Earlier, rose water was also sprinkled on it. A video of the people's act went viral.

''This is unusual. Such funeral processions for pythons are uncommon.This was done for the first time by some villagers who wanted to display to the python equal respect and unwavering love one expresses to human beings,'' Krishnan, a villager,said. Meanwhile, a Forest department official said villagers could have paid their respects to the reptile out of some sentiment, ''as snakes are worshipped in various parts in the country.'' While such an incident was uncommon, he said in certain parts of the country, people pay respects to a monkey if it died.