Delhi cold intensifies but protesting farmers undeterred

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 11:16 IST
Delhi cold intensifies but protesting farmers undeterred
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's new agri laws remained firm in their demands of repealing the legislations, even as the city recorded its coldest morning this season, with the mercury dipping to 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department, a cold wave swept Delhi on Sunday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, on Sunday morning, an IMD official said. The maximum temperature is likely to settled around 22 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The farmers' agitation, which has entered its fourth week, has also led to traffic diversions at various border points causing inconvenience to commuters. Ever since the agitation began, the Delhi Traffic Police has been constantly putting up updates on Twitter to alert commuters about the closure of certain roads and suggested them to take alternative routes.

According to the traffic police, Tikri and Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement. The Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians. However, for those travelling to Haryana, the Delhi Traffic Police said some borders are opened -- the Jharoda border (only for single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

The Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad due to the ongoing protest. Those travelling to Delhi can take alternative routes via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders, it said.

The Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open for traffic but for just one carriageway. The other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed, according to the traffic police. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed and commuters are suggested to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders, it said.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at various borders of Delhi for almost four weeks now as formal talks between the government and representatives of farmers' unions remained deadlocked with protesting peasants refusing to accept anything less than a repeal of the three newly enacted laws.

