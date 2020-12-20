Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes northwest Iran near Turkish border - IRNA

A magnitude-4.5 earthquake shook Iran's northwest near the Turkish border on Sunday, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported, saying there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake in the region of Qotur in Iran's West Azerbaijan struck at a shallow depth of 5 km (3 miles), IRNA said.

A magnitude-5.7 earthquake in February in the same area on the Iran-Turkey border killed nine people in Turkey, injured more than a hundred in villages and towns in both countries, and caused buildings to collapse across southeastern Turkey.