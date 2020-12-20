Left Menu
Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes northwest Iran near Turkish border - IRNA

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-12-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 12:31 IST
Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes northwest Iran near Turkish border - IRNA
A magnitude-4.5 earthquake shook Iran's northwest near the Turkish border on Sunday, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported, saying there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake in the region of Qotur in Iran's West Azerbaijan struck at a shallow depth of 5 km (3 miles), IRNA said.

A magnitude-5.7 earthquake in February in the same area on the Iran-Turkey border killed nine people in Turkey, injured more than a hundred in villages and towns in both countries, and caused buildings to collapse across southeastern Turkey.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

