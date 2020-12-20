Left Menu
Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Churu recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Sikar 2 degrees Celsius, 2.8 in bhilwara, 2.9 in Pilani, 4 in Chittorgarh, 5.2 in Banasthali, 5.9 in Sriganganagar and 6.3 in Kota and 7.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur. Maximum temperature settled between 22 and 27.4 degrees Celsius at most places in the state.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 20-12-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 17:58 IST
Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius
Representative Image

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Sunday, with the state's only hill station, Mount Abu, recording a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

Minimum temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at most parts of the state in next 48 hours, a Met department official said. Churu recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Sikar 2 degrees Celsius, 2.8 in bhilwara, 2.9 in Pilani, 4 in Chittorgarh, 5.2 in Banasthali, 5.9 in Sriganganagar and 6.3 in Kota and 7.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur. Maximum temperature settled between 22 and 27.4 degrees Celsius at most places in the state. The weatherman has forecast cold wave conditions in the next 48 hours.

