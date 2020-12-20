Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold wave sweeps Delhi, minimum temp dips to 3.4 deg C

The city had recorded a severe cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:15 IST
Cold wave sweeps Delhi, minimum temp dips to 3.4 deg C
A layer of smog blankets the national capital this morning; visuals from the area around Africa Avenue road Image Credit: ANI

A cold wave swept Delhi on Sunday as it recorded the coldest morning of the season so far at 3.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. On Saturday, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, had settled at 3.9 degrees Celsius. ''The observatory recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Sunday morning. The maximum temperature settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year,'' an IMD official said.

The mercury dipped to 3.3 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road as icy winds from snow-laden Western Himalayas barrelled through the city, the Meteorological Department said. On Friday, the minimum temperature had plunged to 2.7 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur. The city had recorded a ''severe'' cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. However, it rose to 19.8 degrees Celsius on Friday and 21.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

A "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal. A ''severe'' cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal. For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days. However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day, officials said.

The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 5 degrees Celsius in the next five to six days, it said. A fresh western disturbance if likely to affect Delhi around December 22..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene, directs visitors to others

Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his own thumbs-down to widespread criticism of an unorthodox nativity scene in St. Peters Square, telling visitors to instead visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crches. At his last Sunday blessin...

Majority of farmers support farm laws; opposition parties fuelling protests: BJP leader

Amid protests by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centres new farm laws, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday that majority of farmers in the country support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the legislations. If a su...

Romney says Trump has 'blind spot' on Russia, calls hack 'extraordinarily damaging'

Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney said a widespread data breach across the U.S. government was extraordinarily damaging and that President Donald Trump has a blind spot when it comes to Russia, which U.S. officials believe was behind the ...

Farmers' protest: AIKS Maharashtra vehicle 'jatha' to Delhi to begin tomorrow from Nashik

Thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra under All India Kisan Sabha AIKS leadership will converge on Monday morning at the Golf Club Maidan in Nashik to begin their vehicle jatha march to Delhi. In an official statement, the A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020