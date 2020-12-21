Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmer dies due to cold in UP's Banda district

A 62-year-old farmer allegedly died due to cold in Uttar Pradeshs Pachnehi village and according to his son, he was rushed to a hospital after he fainted while working in a field, police said on MondayRam Kishore was on Sunday taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:02 IST
Farmer dies due to cold in UP's Banda district
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A 62-year-old farmer allegedly died due to cold in Uttar Pradesh's Pachnehi village and according to his son, he was rushed to a hospital after he fainted while working in a field, police said on Monday

Ram Kishore was on Sunday taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said. ''Prima facie it appears that he died due to cold. The body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death,'' District Hospital Emergency Service Officer Dr Abhishek said. Station House Officer, Rural, R K Singh said that the victim's son, Sushil, informed police that his father was irrigating the field on Sunday and fainted there after which he was rushed to the hospital. According to family members, the farmer died due to the cold, Singh said. The state is reeling under cold wave with minimum temperatures recorded below the five degrees Celsius-mark at several places on Sunday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Asia monitoring new UK strain, no flights cancelled yet

Battling their own surges in coronavirus cases, Asian nations including Japan and South Korea said they were closely monitoring a new super virulent strain of the virus identified in Britain, but none immediately cancelled UK flights.The ne...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...

Indigo partners with car rental company Urban Drive

IndiGo announced on Monday it has partnered with car rental company Urban Drive so that passengers can book self-driven and chauffeur driver services across 60 cities in India. Passengers will be able to book this service using the airlines...

Train derails after hitting jumbo in Odisha's Sambalpur dist

A passenger train mowed down an elephant in Odishas Sambalpur district early on Monday, following which the front trolley of its engine derailed, a railway official said. None on-board the train was hurt, he said.According to the East Coast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020