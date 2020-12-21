Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai coastal road to be functional in July 2023: BMC chief

The 29.2 km-long seaside road project has been undertaken by the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to connect Marine Drive in south Mumbai to Borivali in north Mumbai.Sharing the status of the Rs 12,721-crore project with reporters here, Chahal said nearly 17 per cent work of the road project has been completed so far.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:04 IST
Mumbai coastal road to be functional in July 2023: BMC chief

The ambitious eight-lane coastal road being constructed in Mumbai to ease traffic woes will be functional in July 2023, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Monday. The 29.2 km-long seaside road project has been undertaken by the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to connect Marine Drive in south Mumbai to Borivali in north Mumbai.

Sharing the status of the Rs 12,721-crore project with reporters here, Chahal said nearly 17 per cent work of the road project has been completed so far. The coastal road will be ''functional in July 2023'', he said.

Started in October 2018, the coastal road project was earlier targeted to be completed by 2022, but it got delayed due the litigations. ''Substantial work has been done in the last couple of months with an expenditure of Rs 1,281 crore till November,'' Chahal said.

About 175 acres of land has so far been reclaimed from the Arabian Sea for the project and another 102 acres is being reclaimed, the civic chief said. A 400-metre-long tunnel boring machine of 39.6 feet diameter, which is the largest in India now, has been fully assembled on the reclaimed land and tunnel boring will commence from January 7, 2021, he said.

The boring machine, named Mavala, is going to build twin tunnels of 1,920 metre length between Marine Lines and Priyadarshini Park in south Mumbai. The project work was stopped after the Bombay High Court in July 2019 quashed the Coastal Road Zone (CRZ) clearances granted to the project.

The work restarted after the Supreme Court in December last year stayed the HC's order..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No Chinese troops entered into Indian territory, govt officials clarify on viral video

After a video surfaced on social media claiming that Chinese troops entered into Indian territory and went back following an intervention by the locals and ITBP personnel, government officials have denied any such claim. According to govern...

ADB signs $40m loan to Northern Arc Capital Ltd to support Indian MSMEs

The Asian Development Bank ADB signed a 40 million loan in Indian rupee equivalent to Northern Arc Capital Limited NACL to support the livelihoods of microfinance borrowers and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises MSMEs in India.The l...

For hospitality and tourism sector, 2021 is all about survival, recovery

As the uninvited guest coronavirus pandemic checked in, Indias hospitality and tourism sector suffered three quarters of economic wipeout estimated to be up to Rs 15 lakh crore, and the industry is desperately looking forward to government ...

Kazakhstan has started production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -RDIF

Kazakhstan has started production of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Kazakhstans Karaganda pharmaceutical complex produced a validation batch of the vaccine on Monday that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020