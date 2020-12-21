Yediyurappa launches Affidavit Based Clearance System (ABCS) to boost ease of doing business

In a measure to boost the ease of doing business, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday launched the Affidavit Based Clearance System (ABCS) as part of the amended Karnataka Industrial (Facilitation) Act. The ABCS guarantees an investor to get all the clearances in a time bound fashion to set up an enterprise in the state, sources in the department of industries said.

They added that these clearances include plan approval, identification of land, conversion of land, environmental approvals and electricity supply. Speaking at the system's launch, the Chief Minister said the state has taken various steps to improve the business climate for various stakeholders by introducing various reforms.

These reforms include land reforms, labour reforms, auto-renewal of various licences/clearances and central inspection system, he pointed out. ''The amendment to Karnataka Industries facilitation act is a milestone which would enable investors to establish his/her business without any clearances/approvals from various departments for the first three years,'' Yediyurappa said.