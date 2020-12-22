Left Menu
Over 1.89 lakh trees cut for UP's Bundelkhand expressway

The UPEIDA has planned to plant over 2.70 lakh saplings along the expressway, the RTI added.Banda Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Agarwal said the trees were cut after permission from the Centre. The expressway will ensure better connectivity of the Bundelkhand area with the national capital region NCR..

PTI | Banda | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel

The Uttar Pradesh authorities have cut over 1.89 trees for the construction of the Bundelkhand expressway, an RTI query has revealed. In a reply to Banda-based activist Kuldeep Shukla, Senior Manager of the UP Forest Department, Atul Asthana, said the Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has cut 1,89,036 trees for the 296-km-long project.

The trees were cut in Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah, it said. The UPEIDA has planned to plant over 2.70 lakh saplings along the expressway, the RTI added.

Banda Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Agarwal said the trees were cut after permission from the Centre. The expressway will ensure better connectivity of the Bundelkhand area with the national capital region (NCR).

