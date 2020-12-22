TN CM announces raise in assistance under housing scheme,

Left Menu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday increased the state governments assistance under a housing scheme of the Centre by Rs 70,000 and said it would help complete halted constructions and aid 2,50,000 beneficiaries.

22-12-2020
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday increased the state government's assistance under a housing scheme of the Centre by Rs 70,000 and said it would help complete halted constructions and aid 2,50,000 beneficiaries. Announcing that an additional allocation of Rs 1,805.48 crore would be made, Palaniswami said that with the raise, the assistance per housing unit shall now be Rs 2,75,040 from the present Rs 2,05,040 under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana.' The Chief Minister said under the scheme, the share of union and state governments stood at Rs 72,000 and Rs 48,000 respectively.

The Tamil Nadu government provided an additional assistance of Rs 50,000 towards concrete roof for every house. Also, components including Rs 12,000 assistance under the Individual Household Latrine plan worked out to Rs 35,040.

When taken together, currently the overall financial aid per unit was Rs 2,05,040. On scrutiny of the scheme's working, Palaniswami said he found that eligible, poor beneficiaries could not build, or complete construction of houses due to increase in material cost and the coronavirus pandemic,which has adversely affected the livelihood options of the common man.

Hence, to ensure that ordinary and poor people realised their dream to have a house of their own, ''I have ordered increase in assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,20,000 for providing concrete roofing,'' he said. The increase would help completion of unfinished houses and about 2,50,000 people would be benefited, he said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

