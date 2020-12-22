Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restorers save Giotto frescoes in Assisi's Chapel of the Magdalene

The frescoes depict scenes from the life of Mary Magdalene, including one where Jesus resurrects Lazarus. Several years ago, during a check of the frescoes, chief restorer Sergio Fusetti heard hollow sounds when he knocked on them, indicating that the plaster holding them was slowly detaching from the walls.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:42 IST
Restorers save Giotto frescoes in Assisi's Chapel of the Magdalene

They are using medical syringes in Assisi these day, but it has nothing to do with the pandemic. Restorers are using them to save priceless 700-year-old frescoes by Giotto.

They are almost finished with a year-long project to clean and consolidate the frescoes in the Chapel of the Magdalene in the lower basilica of St. Francis that houses the tomb of the 13th century saint. The frescoes depict scenes from the life of Mary Magdalene, including one where Jesus resurrects Lazarus.

Several years ago, during a check of the frescoes, chief restorer Sergio Fusetti heard hollow sounds when he knocked on them, indicating that the plaster holding them was slowly detaching from the walls. Officials decided to carry out the first restoration of the frescoes in nearly 50 years.

"After the cleaning we do the consolidation. That is done by making tiny holes and using a plastic syringe ... the same type used for injection of medicine on ourselves. We inject an acrylic resin bond," Fusetti said. "Then we eliminate the old patchwork from previous restorations that were badly done or done with plaster. We re-do them using only sand and lime and then we move on to the final phase, the aesthetic one, that is done exclusively with water colours," he said.

Consolidating the frescoes is important in an area like Assisi because of the regularity of earthquakes. Even a minor tremor can lead to the detachment of plaster. The upper basilica, which includes Giotto's most famous frescoes, was severely damaged by an earthquake in 1997. It's ceiling collapsed, killing four people inside, including two Franciscan monks.

The Assisi basilica is a place of pilgrimage not only for the faithful but also for artists and art history students, because it contains about 10,000 square metres of frescoes by Giotto and other masters such as Cimabue, Simone Martini, and Pietro Lorenzetti. "All of the best who existed at the time are here," said Fusetti.

One of the restorers, Sara Panzino, said she feels a mix of awe, privilege and responsibility when she cleans and touches up a Giotto fresco. "There is a technical side ... but on the other hand there is a restorer's sensitivity, which certainly makes a difference because it is acquired though experience and allows us to return the true nature of a work of art to its historic and artistic heritage," she said. "We make the difference." (Writing by Philip Pullella; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB approves UA16m grant to boost legal expertise in Africa

The Boards of Directors of the African Development Bank and the African Development Fund ADF have approved a grant of UA 16 million to the African Legal Support Facility ALSF to strengthen legal expertise and negotiating capacities of trans...

Sweden to fast-track pandemic bill permitting wider shutdown

Swedens government is rushing to put forward a temporary pandemic bill that would give it powers to shut shops, private museums and by law limit the number of people in gatherings, news agency TT reported on Tuesday.Sweden has shunned lockd...

Biden to pick Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as U.S. Secretary of Education - source

President-elect Joe Biden is set to name Connecticuts Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona as his pick for U.S. Secretary of Education, according to a transition team source.Cardona, a veteran teacher and school administrator, would be ...

India, Japan discuss regional security situation; call for free and open maritime order

In the backdrop of Chinas growing assertiveness in the region, India and Japan on Tuesday strongly opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by coercion or any activities that escalate tension and highlighted the importance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020