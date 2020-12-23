People News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 02:25 IST
Representative image

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday that their new charity has partnered with the World Central Kitchen and its celebrity chef to feed the hungry in disaster-stricken areas around the world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's non-profit group, the Archewell Foundation, is teaming up with celebrity chef Jose Andres to build a series of Community Relief Centers.

