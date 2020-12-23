Left Menu
Essar Projects wins USD 62 million contract from Papua New Guinea

The project pertains to construction of provincial headquarters in the Jiwaka province.Essar Projects Ltd, a part of Essar Capitals technology and services portfolio...said its subsidiary Essar Projects PNG EPPNG has won a contract worth over USD 62 million from the national government of Papua New Guinea to construct a provincial headquarters and associated works in the Jiwaka province, the company said in a statement.

Essar Projects wins USD 62 million contract from Papua New Guinea

Essar Projects on Wednesday said it has won a contract worth over USD 62 million (around Rs 456 crore) from the government of Papua Guinea. The project pertains to construction of provincial headquarters in the Jiwaka province.

''Essar Projects Ltd, a part of Essar Capital’s technology and services portfolio...said its subsidiary Essar Projects PNG (EPPNG) has won a contract worth over USD 62 million from the national government of Papua New Guinea to construct a provincial headquarters and associated works in the Jiwaka province,'' the company said in a statement. The contract was won via an international competitive bidding route following a stringent multi-stage short listing and approval process, it said. “We will strive for timely completion of the project and are thankful to the government of Papua New Guinea for choosing us as its preferred partner once again,” said Srinivas Karri, Project Head, EPPNG. EPPNG has emerged as Papua New Guinea’s preferred partner over a decade now for creating world class infrastructure and enjoys a grand support from the local citizens as well, the company claimed. Last month, it said, it completed the construction of the Bailey bridge on the Waghi river, providing a lifeline to about 6,000 residents in the region and making government services accessible to them as they were disconnected due to the collapse of the bridge. The new contract includes setting up of a world class administrative headquarters for the province of Jiwaka, the youngest province in the country, established in 2012, the statement said. It will be designed as an environment-friendly smart multi-storied building based on modernized traditional architectural principles of neighbouring countries of Australia and New Zealand and within the country itself. The project includes setting up of modern water supply systems including a large reservoir and treatment plant, a sewerage treatment plant with latest technologies including pumping stations, construction of internal roads of up to 20 kilometres and drainage systems and horticulture across the development areas. Essar Projects is a global engineering, procurement and construction company with presence in energy, infrastructure and mining & metals sectors. It is part of the technology and services portfolio of Essar Capital, the investment manager of Essar Global Fund.

