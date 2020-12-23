Science News Roundup: Maiden flight of Long March 8 rocket; new population of blue whales discovered and more

Science News Roundup: Maiden flight of Long March 8 rocket; new population of blue whales discovered and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:15 IST
China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight
A new Chinese carrier rocket made its first flight on Tuesday under a long-term plan to develop reusable launch vehicles aimed at reducing mission costs and speed up launch schedules for commercial clients. The medium-lift Long March 8 Y-1 blasted off at 12:37 p.m. (0437 GMT) from the southern Chinese island of Hainan carrying five satellites, state media reported.
World could lose coral reefs within this century, UN environment report warns
UN Environment Program has said in a report that coral reefs could disappear soon if the world doesn't act. In its report Projections of Future Coral Bleaching Conditions, UNEP outlines the links between coral bleaching and climate change.
New population of blue whales discovered in western Indian ocean: Study
Scientists have found evidence of a previously undiscovered population of blue whales living in the western Indian ocean based on an analysis of sound recordings from the region, an advance that sheds light on the global distribution of the largest animals to have ever lived on the Earth.
