Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Odd News Summary

Mana was called into action while off duty on a road trip late on Sunday, successfully reviving a baby elephant struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms in the eastern province of Chanthaburi.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:31 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR

Thailand's Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts in his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never before on an elephant. Mana was called into action while off duty on a road trip late on Sunday, successfully reviving a baby elephant struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms in the eastern province of Chanthaburi. Santa rides elephants to Thai town, bearing gifts of face masks

Santa Claus gave his sleigh and reindeer a break on Wednesday and rode elephants in Thailand during a special Christmas visit aimed at raising awareness about the threat of the coronavirus. White-bearded handlers in floppy hats and Santa outfits sat atop elephants decked out in tinsel and trunk masks in the central province of Ayutthaya, distributing protective masks in baskets to schoolchildren, motorcyclists and drivers passing by.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Novelist Yu Miri: Olympics not helping Fukushima rebuilding

Yu Miri, who won this years National Book Award for translated literature, says Tokyos Ueno Park, where a homeless man kills himself in her award-winning story, looks very clean ahead of next summers Olympics. Still, she says, that doesnt h...

German regional newspaper group hit by cyberattack

A regional newspaper group in Germany has become the target of a cyberattack, preventing it from publishing its regular editions Wednesday. The Funke media group said the attack, which began Tuesday, affected numerous computer systems at ed...

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 81,400 cr ; purchase in volume terms up 23 pc

Paddy procurement has increased 23 per cent so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season to 431.14 lakh tonne, valued at Rs 81,400 crore. The kharif marketing season KMS starts from October.Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continuin...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to edge higher as weekly jobless claims improve

Wall Street indexes were set to rise on Wednesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trumps threat to not sign a 900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package, while weekly jobless claims came in better than feared. In a video posted on Twi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020