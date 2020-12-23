Left Menu
Air quality commission seeks strict action against violation of dust control norms

In order to ensure strict compliance of construction and demolition waste management rules notified by the environment ministry and guidelines on dust mitigation measures for handling construction and demolition wastes, the commission has directed the CPCB, state pollution control boards of Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and DPCC to constitute surprise inspection teams and furnish fortnightly inspection reports to the commission regarding compliance of rules with respect to construction and demolition activities in NCR, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:26 IST
Representative image

The newly-formed commission for air quality management in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday directed pollution control boards of the national capital, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan to take stringent action if dust control norms are flouted at construction and demolition sites. The commission, headed by former Delhi Chief Secretary M M Kutty, noted that dust emanating from construction and demolition activities is the major source of air pollution throughout the year.

It reviewed the deteriorating air quality situation in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) after which it called for strict enforcement of dust control measures to curb air pollution. "Dust emanating from the construction and demolition activities continues to be a major source of air pollution throughout the year. Such activities generate a significant amount of dust, adversely impacting the Air quality by raising PM2.5 and PM10 levels,'' it said.

''Strict action must be taken against violators of Construction and Demolition Waste Rules and the guidelines," it added. The commission also issued statutory directions to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and pollution control boards of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to constitute teams for inspection and ensure strict enforcement of dust control measures. ''In order to ensure strict compliance of construction and demolition waste management rules notified by the environment ministry and guidelines on dust mitigation measures for handling construction and demolition wastes, the commission has directed the CPCB, state pollution control boards of Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and DPCC to constitute surprise inspection teams and furnish fortnightly inspection reports to the commission regarding compliance of rules with respect to construction and demolition activities in NCR," it said. It directed the pollution control bodies to ensure compliance of construction and demolition waste management rules and levy environment compensation charges from violators including while transporting construction and demolition materials. It also directed them to stop or prohibit construction/demolition activities based on the extent of the violation. The 20-member commission on air quality management in Delhi and NCR region was formed by the Ministry of Environment on November 5, within a week of issuing an ordinance to set it up.

