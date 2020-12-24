DDA proposes relaxing of norms for building air purification system, vertical gardens

Seeking to mitigate pollution, the Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday proposed amendments in existing norms that will allow construction of solar panels, public toilets and vertical gardens not exceeding 25 sqm, without any permit from the local sanctioning authorities. For installation of smog towers whose sizes are bigger, permission from the authorities concerned is necessary, officials said.

The decision was taken during an online meeting of the Authority, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal on Tuesday. Various amendments in the Unified Building Bye-laws 2016 have been recommended for benefits of the citizens. In order to mitigate the air pollution in Delhi, building permit for the public utility structures such as air purification system, solar panels, public toilets or washrooms, vertical gardens not exceeding 25 sqm has been relaxed, the DDA said.

''The government agencies or organisation can erect these structures without seeking building permits from local sanctioning authorities,'' it said in a statement. ''For smog towers where the sizes are bigger, permission from DUAC is necessary,'' it added.

The Authority's recommendation will now be sent for approval to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. On receipt of the approval, the same shall be notified by DDA under Section 57 of DD Act, the official said. Introduction of ''green-blue infrastructure'' for improving overall environmental quality in Delhi is another salient feature. Integration of the ''blue infrastructure'', such as water bodies, lakes, drains, and ''green infrastructure'', such as all types of green areas (including the greenery inside and outside the building) will now be a part of the layout preparation and building design, the statement said.

A proposal for change of land use of an area measuring 0.66 acres at the CGO Complex at Lodhi Road here from 'part commercial and part recreational' to 'government' category was recommended by the Authority. The proposed modification would help CISF to accommodate its increased headquarter strength, the DDA said, adding it will be sent for the nod of the ministry. Modification in Master Plan of Delhi 2021, with respect to relaxation of parking norms for State Bhawan/State Guest Houses, wherein the parking norms for these structures was recommended to be reduced from two ECS (equivalent car space) to 1 ECS per 100 sqm, the DDA said.

Besides, the proposal to incorporate operational structures related to Regional Rapid Transit System corridors in the Master Plan for Delhi 2021, similar to the exemption given to DMRC, was also recommended. The Authority has given preliminary approval for development control norms formulated for all unauthorised colonies as stated under NCT Regulations 2019, to pave the way for planned development of the existing colonies, officials said. Also, modifications suggested in the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy for Delhi, notified by the Centre on December 24, 2019 as part of Master Plan of Delhi 2021, were cleared and now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final nod, the statement said.

Sanjay Lake View Complex near Trilokpuri is one of the identified TOD projects, planned to be developed by the DDA with NBCC. The project is being developed on 10.26 ha land for which change of land use from 'commercial ' to 'residential, has been approved, it added. The Authority also approved the policy for fixing of price for commercial plots in case where the circle rates are not clearly defined by the Delhi government.

''Further, a decision was also taken on re-fixation of reserve price in case of properties where multiple bids were received in an auction and the competent authority has decided to reject the said H1 bid of an auction and decided to go for re-auction,'' the statement said..