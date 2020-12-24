Left Menu
Science News Roundup: 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to a rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:27 IST
Science News Roundup: 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to a rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn

The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion on Monday as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction." The rare spectacle resulted from a near convergence of the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn that happened to coincide with Monday's winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. For those able to observe the alignment in clear skies, the two frozen-gas spheres appeared closer and more vibrant - almost as a single point of light - than at any time in 800 years.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

