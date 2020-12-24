Left Menu
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:20 IST
Keylong shivers at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Dec 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Keylong, Kalpa and Mandi shivered at sub-zero temperature on Thursday, the meteorological department said. The tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, Met centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Mandi recorded a low of minus 2.2 and minus 1 degrees Celsius, he added. Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a low of zero, 4.3 and 4.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 4.1 degrees Celsius, he added. Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 23.2 degrees Celsius. The Met centre has forecast rain and snowfall in isolated places of the state on December 27 and 28. PTI DJI RHL

