Programs in public places banned in Raipur district

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, the Raipur district administration in Chhattisgarh on Thursday prohibited programs in open areas and public places. Similar guidelines have been issued in other districts too.

''In view of rising cases of infections in the district, it was necessary to take preventive measures and therefore guidelines have been issued,'' an official said. Rallies, mass meetings, processions, cultural functions will be banned.

Maximum of 200 people or half of the capacity of close-door venues such as community halls can attend a function where separate entry and exit passages should be ensured, guidelines said. CCTV cameras should be installed at such programs so as to facilitate contact tracing if anyone who has participated tests positive for infection later.

Programs cannot be held without permission and should conclude at 12.30 am, the guidelines said. Participation of children and senior citizens should be avoided in functions, it added.

Bursting of green crackers will be allowed from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am..