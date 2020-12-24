Left Menu
Rajasthan govt will fully cooperate for completion of highway, infrastructure projects: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that his government will fully cooperate with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the NHAI in completing various highway and infrastructure projects in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:35 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that his government will fully cooperate with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the NHAI in completing various highway and infrastructure projects in the state. Addressing a virtual event for the foundation laying and inauguration of highway projects by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the chief minister said the state would work to remove hurdles, including disbursement of land acquisition compensation, in such projects.

Gehlot said there should be no discrimination on political grounds in development projects, according to a release. He said his government will fully cooperate with the ministry and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in completing various highway and infrastructure projects in the state.

He said that his government has worked to strengthen road infrastructure in the state. The chief minister requested Gadkari to develop a six-lane road between Jodhpur and Pachpadra as part of the expressway being constructed between Amritsar and Jamnagar, thereby connecting Jaipur-Dausa link with the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Gehlot presided over the virtual function. Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, V K Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Choudhary and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore as well as several ministers of the state attended the event..

