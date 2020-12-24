Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilly forecast, falling iguanas in store for Florida Xmas

The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that South Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years.

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 24-12-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 23:38 IST
Chilly forecast, falling iguanas in store for Florida Xmas

With unexpectedly cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is about to have a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory, and it may involve falling iguanas. The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that South Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years. Morning lows on Saturday could drop into the low 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said.

“Brrr! Much colder temps expected for Christmas,'' the National Weather Service in Miami tweeted earlier this week. “Falling iguanas are possible.'' Because they are cold-blooded reptiles, iguanas living in South Florida trees often become immobile in chilly weather, causing them to drop to the ground when the thermometer plummets, though they are still alive. In Jacksonville, the temperature was expected to drop 50 degrees, from about 80 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday to around 30 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, putting it on the path to being one of the five coldest Christmas Days on record, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

A squall line with severe storms and fast-moving winds also was headed for north Florida on Christmas Eve. Around the state, overnight shelters were opened to take in people who would otherwise be exposed to the cold, including several churches that were planning to hold Christmas services. Many of the shelters promised social distancing and protective equipment to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The pandemic also was impacting a Space Coast tradition — Surfing Santa Day, which takes place the day before Christmas. Normally drawing hundreds of surfers in Santa costumes to the Cocoa Beach surf and thousands of their cheering supporters on the beach, this year's event was moved online. Participants were encouraged to individually go surfing or paddle-boarding at their favourite spot and post photos or videos to social media.

But Santa was getting help from one Florida state official. With tongue firmly planted in cheek, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried this week issued “a certificate of animal movement,'' permitting Santa Claus and his wife, as well as their reindeer, “to enter and exit all homes, domiciles, encampments, and premises in the state of Florida between the hours of 8:00 PM on December 24 and 7:00 AM December 25, through or over any U.S. border port.'' “Given the challenges of this year, we want to ensure Santa Claus can safely travel the state and spread Christmas joy to all of Florida's children,” Fried said in a news release.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC plans to protect its state poll officials from possible harassment for holding objective polls

Seeking to insulate its election officers especially the state chief electoral officers from possible harassment for holding objective polls, the Election Commission plans to write to the government saying no action should be taken against ...

Mining firm TCC moves Virgin Islands court for enforcement of $5.9 penalty against Pakistan

Mining firm Tethyan Cooper Company has approached the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands for the enforcement of the USD 5.97 billion penalty imposed by an international tribunal against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case, a medi...

Dry run for COVID vaccine on Dec 28,29 in two Punjab districts

The Centre has chosen Punjab to conduct a dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on December 28 and 29, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said here on Thursday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected for the...

1,206 passengers arrive in Mumbai from Europe, Middle-East

As many as 1,206 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and the Middle- East on Thursday and 788 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said. A total of 14 flights from these two regions landed dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020